Drier air but warmer day ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday night clouds clear, but lows stay in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Slightly drier air sticks around for the tri-state and some of the Big Bend through the beginning of the week, while others receive a few spotty shower chances closer to the I-75 corridor.

We can thank the easterly wind for the higher humidity and spotty storm chances there Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday brings a better chance of isolated showers throughout our neighborhoods, but not everyone will get the rain.

Highs fluctuate between the mid to low 90s this week with lows staying consistent in the low 70s.

