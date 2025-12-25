A near record warm Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While we celebrate Christmas this season in T-shirts and shorts, we can say that this was not the warmest Christmas on record. We can, however, say that we are very close. The average highs for this time of year are around 65°, and the average lows are around 42°. Consistently this week, temperatures have been in the low 50s for lows and the mid to upper 70s for highs. Today will be no different, which brings us close to the record, but not quite there.

The hottest Christmas in Tallahassee was recorded almost ten years ago, in 2016, when temperatures reached 82° near the airport, where official temperatures are recorded. Today’s high is expected to be around four degrees shy of that record, which is still quite close. The warmest morning low temperature occurred a year earlier, in 2015, at 68°. While afternoons this week have been warm, morning lows have been nowhere near that level. In fact, the warmest lows we are likely to reach will be in the upper 50s by this weekend.

What about the cold? The coldest Christmas occurred 42 years ago, in 1983, with a high of just 29° and a morning low of 14°. Despite those frigid conditions, the only snowfall ever recorded on Christmas was a trace amount in 1989. A trace means the snow likely melted as soon as it touched the ground. While a white Christmas needs 1 inch on the ground Christmas morning, lets count that as a white Christmas for Florida.

