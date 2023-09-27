Don't put up the umbrellas just yet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of soggy weather is ahead for us on Wednesday.

Morning showers and storms come onshore, and we can expect more widespread showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Drier air slowly returns for the rest of the week.

Spotty storms are possible on Thursday. The weekend looks much drier, and most of us will see sunshine!

Highs Wednesday and Thursday stay in the low 80s.

As sunshine and drier air return for the end of the weekend and weekend, highs climb to the upper 80s.