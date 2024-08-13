Dog days of summer continue as many head back to school!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat is back ON Tuesday and Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 90s.

The good news is that the humidity levels are limited, so while some of us near Clinch, Echols, and Hamilton counties have Heat Advisories in play feeling more like 108 Tuesday, the rest of us will feel closer to the low 100s.

Make sure you pack the extra water for the bus stop either way!

Rain jackets may not be going in the backpacks yet, but a spot shower or storm cannot be ruled out over the next few days. A few showers and even a storm is possible in afternoon hours, but scattered chances return by late-week.

Highs after the rain takes a drop back to the low to mid 90s with more sunshine above!!