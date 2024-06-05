Dodging a storm or two inland Wednesday, becoming more organized Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stray storm is possible for our midweek afternoon, but most of us will stay hot and humid.

Highs climb just below the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday brings a round of more organized storms.

Unlike summer-like stray storms that stick to the areas they develop in, organized storms will move from the northwest to southeast as they develop through our area Thursday afternoon.

Some storms develop as early as noon and last through early evening hours.

These Thursday storms will be driven by a cold front that makes its way in from the west, northwest.

No major threats are expected out of this storm, but some storms could contain some gusty wind and brief, heavy downpours at times.

Storm activity moves out Friday morning.

The weekend remains dry and clear, but it will be HOT.

Even though humidity will be lower on Saturday, highs still climb to the upper 90s!