Dodging a spot shower here and there through midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No need to put up the umbrellas just yet.

While rain chances will not be widespread, a spot shower cannot be ruled out through midweek.

Mostly cloudy skies will fill in overhead with humid, sticky weather during afternoons and evenings.

Highs through Thursday will be in the low 80s, but we will feel a little warmer at times thanks to the high humidity.

A stronger cold front is on the way though!

The cold front pushes through late-week and brings us MUCH drier and cooler weather just in time for the weekend.

Highs Saturday top out in the low 70s with lows dropping to the mid to low 50s!

Lots of sunshine also returns for the weekend, and you don't have to worry about the 'sticky' feeling again for a while!