Despite chilly start, Monday brings mid-70s as highs to the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clear skies, calm wind, and drier air bring us into the new week with chilly early morning temperatures Monday.

Highs rebound quickly, and highs Monday will be in the mid-70s!

Blue sky fills in overhead through Monday afternoon.

A few clouds start to transition into the area Monday night. This will keep us in the upper 40s and low 50s to start Tuesday morning.

Our warm up continues through mid-week with highs topping out in the upper 70s.

Despite increasing cloud cover, rain holds off until late-week.

We cannot rule out a few spotty showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

Scattered showers look to return to end our week and begin the weekend. Showers will be around Friday and Saturday before becoming spotty again Sunday.