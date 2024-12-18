Dense fog will limit visibility to a mile or less Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense fog will be widespread Wednesday morning.

Visibility will be a mile or less through the early hours, so you may have to get on the road a little early to drive slowly to work or school.

After fog clears, we are left with overcast skies, and a few spotty showers as a cold front passes through.

Not all of us will see rain Wednesday afternoon, but those who do will have to pull out the umbrella for a few minutes as showers pass.

Highs top out near the upper 70s and low 80s.

Cloud cover lingers into Thursday morning, so temperatures overnight stay mild.

Rain chances move out, but some cloud cover sticks around Thursday afternoon.

Highs Thursday remain in the low 70s.

It is the weekend that brings the chill!

Highs this weekend will be in the 60s and 50s with lows dropping to the mid to low 30s.