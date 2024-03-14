Watch Now
DENSE FOG: Visibility limited less than a mile across the Big Bend neighborhoods Thursday morning

Posted at 4:56 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 05:42:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories are in place for parts of the Big Bend Thursday morning as thick fog has developed across the area.

Visibility has been reduced to a mile or less in many of these areas.

You may have to head out a little early Thursday morning to make sure you get to work on time. Driving will be slow going.

Fog mixes out, and we have another round of partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon.

Highs rebound to the low 80s.

Friday brings more isolated shower and storm chances with afternoon activity ramping up mostly for South Georgia.

These remain spotty in the forecast through Saturday.

Sunday is when more scattered storms will push through our area.

