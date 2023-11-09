DENSE FOG: Thursday brings dense fog early, low visibility at times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Your Thursday morning drive to work or school will be slowed by dense fog rolling over parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend.

When I was heading in early Thursday on I-10, some spots would be clear, but then I would hit a patch of fog that would block the view of an exit not even 200 yards away.

This patchy, dense fog will cause some fast slowdowns through early morning hours.

Setting back the alarms a few minutes on Friday morning may be a good idea, too. Similar morning fog is expected for the end of the week drive to work.

Fog mixes out Thursday and Friday mornings.

Clouds will be filling in overhead. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with Friday bringing mostly cloudy conditions.

Thursday may be the best chances of soaking up more sun than not.

Friday through early next week brings isolated rain chances with more clouds than sun.

Highs stay in the 80s through Saturday.

Temperatures take a drop Sunday to the low 70s, but Sunday is also our best chances of seeing rain. 30% of our area will get light showers Sunday afternoon. This isn't a washout rain day, but you may want to keep the rain jacket close in case you are the lucky one the rain producing cloud above you.