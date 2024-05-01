Dense Fog Advisories Wednesday for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fog has formed across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday morning.

Foggy conditions will be patchy and dense.

Visibility will be limited down to a mile or less at times. Make sure you are taking it slow for your Wednesday morning drive.

The afternoon brings mostly sunny skies with a very isolated chance of storms.

These will not be as widespread for us as Tuesday's in South Georgia were.

Highs from midweek until the end of the week will be in the low 90s!

A hot couple of days are ahead.

Our next scattered chances of storms returns on Saturday.

These look to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Not all of us will get rain, but some storms are possible for just under half of us to start the weekend.