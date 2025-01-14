Dense fog slows our drives Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The full moon of January will be hard to see with the dense fog that blankets our neighborhoods Tuesday morning.

Instead of our mornings being highlighted by the full moon light, we will be struggling to see a mile or less at times thanks to the dense fog.

Dense fog will be replaced by sunny skies and 50s Tuesday afternoon.

A few mostly cloudy days sets us up for the rest of the week.

The cloud cover at night will allow keep our lows above freezing for most neighborhoods through Thursday.

We have a day of dry, sunny skies Friday morning and afternoon before a few showers move in Friday night.

Widespread showers and some storms move through this weekend.