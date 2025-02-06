Dense fog means limited visibility and difficult driving Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense fog forms across the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday morning, and visibility will be low- down to a mile or less at times!

Highs Thursday climb to the upper 70s and low 80s again.

Instead of the steady stream of mostly sunny days we've had, we experience more cloud cover to end our week.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies fill in overhead through the weekend.

Rain chances remain low through the weekend with only a very slight chance of a drop or two on Friday afternoon.

Most of us will NOT see the rain, and if you do, it will be a light drop. You may even question if it was a drop of rain or just a drop of moisture from a nearby tree- meaning it will be light and of low impact.