DENSE FOG: early Monday morning before drier air slides back into the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school this morning.

Fog has become dense across the Big Bend and South Georgia thanks to all that leftover moisture from this weekend's storm systems.

Fog will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times.

Blue sky and a mix of clouds will fill in ahead during our afternoon hours Monday.

Highs Monday climb to the low 70s, but drier air slowly starts moving in.

Comfortable weather will be felt Tuesday through Friday as we take on drier air and another dip in temperatures!

Tuesday through Friday's highs will be in the low 60s.

Drier air moves in, and we will be soaking up more sunshine through midweek!

Clear skies overnight mean temperatures are allowed to drop to the low 40s and mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings.