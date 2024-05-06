Dense fog develops early Monday across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday morning brings areas of patchy, dense fog forming for neighbors in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of our area through morning hours.

After fog mixes out, sunshine will be overhead, and we will be able to feel the warm up that is underway!

A spotty storm or two cannot be ruled out Monday.

Most of us will not see rain, and partly sunny skies still allow temperatures to rise into the low 90s.

A gradual warm up is underway for the rest of the week. By Thursday, we will see temperatures nearing the mid 90-degree mark!

Rain chances will be very low to non-existent after Monday through Thursday. Stay cool and hydrated this week!