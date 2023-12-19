Days will be merry and bright but another colder night could be a fright

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another cooler start for us this Tuesday morning.

Lows dropped to the low 40s and upper 30s. Wind and slightly breezy conditions early did not allow temperatures to drop all the way to the mid 30s, but we have less wind in Tuesday night's forecast.

Highs Tuesday rise into the mid to low 50s. Plenty of blue sky will be overhead.

With calmer, drier, and clear conditions Tuesday night, lows drop to the mid to low 30s.

The heaters have been on full blast in my house, and the electric fireplace is going (to keep the house warm and a little to keep in the Christmas spirit).

Wednesday's highs warm to the upper 50s, and a few upper level clouds will start moving in. Lows will not be allowed to drop as far, so morning temperatures through late-week will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds cover more of our blue sky by the weekend. Rain holds off until Christmas Eve. A few spotty late-night showers are possible Sunday with scattered showers possible Christmas Day.

