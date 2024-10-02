'Crisp'...ish start to Wednesday thanks to drier air

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday morning brings us drier air, clear skies, and less wind. Air will be as crisp as it can be for a nearly constant humid southeast morning!

This will mean a 'crisp' start with less of the sticky feeling for our neighborhoods, but these are also ingredients for fog.

Patchy fog is possible in our neighborhoods across South Georgia and the Big Bend Wednesday morning.

After fog is gone, the sun will shine bright overhead!

Lots of sunshine and drier air mean less of the hot 'feels like' temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 80s.

Spot showers return Thursday, but it will not be a widespread day of rain.

The widespread rain moves in Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be around Friday afternoon. Highs Friday drop to the mid 80s.

Speaking of moisture, we are well above our 30-day normal. Most areas are either 100-200- percent above normal!

ABC 27 Percent of normal rainfall for last 30 days



As far as the tropics and weekend impacts to us:

While we are keeping an eye on the tropical potential for late-weekend and early next week, any kind of formation is limited in chance.

Right now, limited availability of fuel for the storm- thanks to less favorable atmospheric conditions for strengthening to occur- will hinder any impacts close to those of Helene. This looks to be mostly a rainmaker for parts of the peninsula or the I-10 corridor and south.

We still need to monitor this system, so we will keep you up-to-date and you'll be the first to know of any changes.