Cooling off in the lake, river, bay or pool will be easier without as many storms around Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings us into the holiday weekend, and storm chances dwindle.

A few spot showers and storms are possible through Labor Day weekend, but we are not worried about any washouts for outdoor plans!

It will be important to still keep an eye on the radar just in case a spotty storm develops in your area. You don't want to get caught off guard out in the water.

Highs stay hot!

We are looking at temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s through the holiday weekend and Labor Day.

A consistent, low rain, high heat forecast continues through Labor Day afternoon.

Tuesday brings widespread showers and storms as a front approaches. This will bring cooler temperatures (highs in the low 90s), but rain will be more widespread.