Cooling off a few degrees to end the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front slides through our area Thursday, and temperatures will cool through the weekend!

Storm activity will be isolated to scattered for Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Thursday's highs still top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, but cooler weather is on the way.

There are only some minor changes to the forecast, and that comes during the weekend.

While temperatures drop to the upper to mid 80s, there will be some storm activity around Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

If you want to get out and enjoy our fall-like tease in the forecast, you may want to do it earlier than later.

That's not to say you are guaranteed to get a storm, but they will be isolated during afternoon and early evening hours.