Cooler temps and clear skies return through midweek as lows dip into 30s and 40s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning's start will be noticeably cooler!

Temperatures Tuesday morning start in the 40s, and as the sun rises throughout the afternoon, plenty of blue sky will be overhead.

Mostly sunny skies and low 60s is our Tuesday afternoon forecast.

Tuesday into Wednesday a weak cold front (a dry one) will move through.

The only difference you will notice will be even more sunshine Wednesday, but it could be a little breezy at times.

The breeze is nothing that will knock you off your feet, but gusts that blow more leaves into the yard will be around throughout the afternoon.

Thursday brings even more sunshine and our coolest start of the week. Lows Thursday morning reach into the mid 30s.

Clouds start moving in Friday which means warmer starts (in the 40s and 50s), and more moisture returning to the forecast.

Right now, we are watching a system bringing in moisture for some of the weekend. Some storms chances (although lower on Saturday) are possible Saturday and Sunday, but we will keep you up to date with your weekend forecast highlights later in the week.