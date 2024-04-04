Cooler temperatures fill in for early morning hours through end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A temperature change is noticeable across the Big Bend and South Georgia early Thursday morning!

Some of us may even have to turn the heaters on!

Lows drop to the 40s through the beginning of the weekend, and highs only top out in the low 70s.

There will be plenty of sunshine to accompany this cooler air.

Behind the cold front that brought widespread storm activity Wednesday, cooler, drier air from the north moves in Thursday.

A slight breeze is also possible in some neighborhoods with wind subsiding Thursday evening.

It will be a great couple of days to enjoy soaking up sunshine!