Cooler, drier conditions stick around

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — With a high pressure to our northwest and a low pressure to our northeast, both are funneling in northerly winds. This is helping and will continue to help push drier air into the region.

These conditions are expected to be locked in place through the weekend with the only change being the return of clouds and windy conditions.

However, no rain is expected!

Over the weekend, winds will be sustained at around 15-20 mph with gusts of up to 25-30 mph. So, outdoor plans are a go, but be careful of the breeze!

Overnight lows will remain in the 40s and 50s with daytime highs comfortably in the 70s and 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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