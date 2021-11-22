Cooldown ahead of Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a mild start outside as temperatures sit in the 50's with some clouds and patchy fog. A cold front is on the way which will bring some hit or miss showers through Monday morning and early afternoon until we clear out later. Expect most of the rain to remain on the lighter side without much thunder and lightning and skies remain mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the lower 70's. Winds will pick up this evening after the cold front passes through the area and a cool, dry feel will be noticeable by Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30's. We're drying out and clearing out beginning tomorrow with sunshine all week and highs in the upper 50's and mid 60's through Thanksgiving. Mornings will be chilly, Wednesday we will be waking up to lows in the low to mid 30's with patchy frost and an area-wide light freeze possible, especially for inland areas north of I-10.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.