Cool nights sticking around

Overnight temperatures Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will be dipping back into the cooler temperatures yet again for the next few nights.

A high pressure moved in Saturday morning and is helping provide clear skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Come Sunday, the high pressure will move east, and a frontal system will try to sneak in to our south over the Gulf.

This will cause clouds to start to build throughout the day with a slight chance for passing showers late Sunday night into Monday morning.

After the frontal system comes and goes, rain chances stay at 0% for the remainder of the week.

