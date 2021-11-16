Cool mornings and sunny afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday! It's another cool start to the day with temperatures in the lower 40's with clear skies as you step out the door. Like yesterday, be sure to grab the jacket or coat as you step out. We'll warm up quickly after sunrise with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70's with blue skies and sunshine. High pressure is in control of the forecast for today and tomorrow with no chance for rain and a slow warming trend. Expect a cold front with little to no moisture to pass through on Thursday, although it should only bring some extra clouds and a dose of cooler air into the forecast by Friday. Temperatures will be cooler heading into the weekend with no rain returning until early next week.

