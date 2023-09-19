Cool, crisp starts with warmer afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped into the upper 50s and low 60s.

As the sun comes up- and there will be plenty of it- we warm up quickly through the afternoon.

Highs top out in the upper 80s for most, but with less moisture in our atmosphere, it will actually feel like the 80s.

Hot, sticky afternoons are out for a while.

Another cooler night is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows again dropping to the low 60s.

Wednesday a few clouds may be around, but still expect more sun than clouds.

Thursday and Friday bring a few spotty rain chances. The good news for outdoor plans is that most of us will stay dry, but we cannot rule out a spotty storm or two.