Cool and sunny week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! After a cloudy Sunday we've been seeing skies clear out from north to south this morning after a cold front swept through. We're waking up to temperatures in the 40's for most spots with some patchy fog. Expect sunshine all afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60's with winds from the northwest. Our forecast stays cool and sunny through the week with morning lows in the 30's through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60's and eventually the 70's through the second half of the week into the weekend with a slow warming chance and no rain in the forecast until late this weekend into early next week.

