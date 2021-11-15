Cool and sunny start to the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a chilly start to the week for the Big Bend and southern Georgia with temperatures in the upper 30's and lower 40's. Be sure to bundle up as you step out the front door this morning. Skies are clear and we'll stay sunny all day long as high temperatures climb into the upper 60's and lower 70's with blue skies and winds from the north. Our week is starting off calm and pleasant with chilly starts and cool, sunny afternoons. We'll be on a slow warming trend over the next few days with high pressure built into the southeast eventually supporting a gradual warming trend as highs hover around the low to mid 70's and eventually creep up near 80° by Thursday before another cold front cools us off for the weekend. Don't expect much in the way of rain chances this week, the late week front will be mostly dry with no rain chance along it.

