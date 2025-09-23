Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Continued heat puts fall on hold

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With highs in the low to mid 90s across the area, the fall weather has been put on hold.

A small batch of dry air sis trying to sneak back in, helping showers continue to stay away. The moisture we did see today is what is giving us partly cloudy skies.

This heat is going to stick with us until Friday when a cold front sweeps through with showers and storms ahead of it. Pack an umbrella for Friday!

Although temperatures will only drop to the mid to upper 80s behind the front, the humidity will be gone as dry air will also filter in.

Spotty showers are possible through the weekend, but we will be seeing mostly sunshine.

