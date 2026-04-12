Consistently warm week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are keeping the warmth around for a while!

This week is going to be feeling like summer as temperatures will be well above average, in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We will also be staying very dry as any chance of rain is staying below 10%. We badly need the rain due to the current drought, however, it you were looking for clear skies and warm temperatures for outdoor activities, this is your week!

With the outdoor activities, it is going to be very important to start taking breaks during them. Towards the end of the week, temperatures will be in the low 90s for some, potentially record breaking, so you are going to want to make sure you do not spend long periods of time outdoors as it can become dangerously hot.

Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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