'Consistency is key': our forecast outlook this week in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Consistently topping out just above average with cloud cover moving in and out of our skies will bring us through the end of the week.

This is a 'no sweat' forecast as far as worrying about active weather, but you just may literally sweat with with highs climbing to the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

For the second half of our work week, highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Cloud cover moves in and out with patches of blue sky early with cloud covering increasing through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Lows drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

We cannot rule out a very isolated shower Friday in our eastern counties, but we would be lucky to be the ones getting the sprinkle. We need rain in some spots with our drought monitor up to 'severe' drought conditions in the tri-state area.