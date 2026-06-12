Considerably hot weekend: Heat Advisory for Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A heat advisory will go into effect Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. for most local Big Bend counties in northern Florida and the state line tier of counties in southern Georgia.

High temperatures are expected to range between 93 and 98 degrees with feel-like temperatures up to 110°.

Isolated to scattered showers can cause some cooling in select areas around the state line later Saturday afternoon, though not all areas will receive such activity.

Prolonged exposure to heat of this level can induce various heat-related stressors on the body. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside air-conditioned places.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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