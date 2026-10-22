Conditions staying comfortable and consistent

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Not much change to the forecast as dry air continues to sit overhead thanks to a high pressure to our northwest.

This high will continue to stay in place through the end of the workweek before slight changes occur over the weekend.

Rain chances will still be staying at 0%, however, similar to last weekend, winds will start to pick up.

Winds of 15-20 mph are expected, gusting to 25-30 at times.

A small amount of moisture will also sneak in, which will result in scattered clouds. However, it will not be enough moisture to feel any humidity!

Cool nights in the upper 40s and low 50s continue as well as the warm afternoons in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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