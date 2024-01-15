Coldest temperatures of season arrive midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday we wake up to chilly temperatures with lows close to or just below freezing in a lot of our area, but these temperatures will not be the coldest of the week— or even the season for that matter.

Highs Monday will get into the mid 60s with a mix of clouds and sun overhead.

Tuesday brings a low pressure system from the south over our area, so most of us will get light to moderate showers on Tuesday morning through early evening.

It is the cold air behind Tuesday's showers that will bring us some of the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Just for the record (from the National Weather Service almanac)

November's coldest low was 27-degrees on 11/29

December's coldest low was 28-degrees on 12/31

January's coldest low so far as been 29-degrees on 1/3

We are expected to drop to the mid to low 20s for Wednesday morning's start.

A Hard Freeze Watch has been issued for Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Seminole, and Decatur counties in Georgia and Jackson County in Florida for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Here temperatures could drop as low as 20-degrees for Wednesday morning.

Please make sure to keep yourself, family, and pets warm and inside.

Pipes that are exposed outside may crack or burst if directly exposed to air. Spigots on the outside of homes may need to be covered to prevent rupture from expansion of water freezing inside.

We have much colder temperatures on the way again for the weekend, so with rounds of cold in play over the next 7-days, we may need to go ahead and pre-plan now for colder weather for ourselves, our pets, and pipes and plants.

More information on local cold weather shelters open: