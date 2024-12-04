Coldest morning is here... and it's COLD!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures at 4:30 AM show most of our neighborhoods already below freezing!

With dry air/clear skies, cooler air, and little to no wind, temperatures will keep dropping until sunrise!

This means we are not even at our coolest yet until about 8 AM or so.

Make sure you bundle up out there Wednesday morning.

If you are not on board with these cold temperatures, the good news mild weather is coming for you later this week.

Highs Wednesday climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, and lows keep warming from there.

Lows Thursday morning only drop to the 40s.

Matter of fact, we do not have any freezing or near-freezing temperatures after Wednesday morning through at least Tuesday of next week!

Spot showers return Thursday morning and again in the evening as a cold front passes.

Lingering cloud cover will mean some milder weather even after the cold front passes.