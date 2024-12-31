Colder temperatures settle in for start of 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are kicking out the last day of the year with warm and sunny weather!

Expect some fog around early New Year's Eve morning. Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in some areas.

Highs will rise all the way into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon!

A cold front will slide through Tuesday afternoon and evening. The only noticeable change will be a few clouds overhead with some breeze at times.

New Year's Day will start in the mid 40s, but highs only climb to the low 60s.

Colder air fills in throughout the week, and Friday highs only top out in the upper 50s.

Lows Thursday through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 30s. Make sure you have your warmer gear near!