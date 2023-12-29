Colder air has moved into the region with sunny skies continuing this weekend

ENTER DATELINE — Clear skies and cold air have arrived in the region, with temperatures this morning falling into the 30s. There is a light breeze out of the west, making it feel slightly cooler than it actually is. Dewpoint temperatures have fallen into the 30s as well, making it feel very dry outside. Throughout the morning, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s while abundant sun shines down across the area. Even this afternoon, highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with sunny skies continuing.

This weekend will continue the below average temperatures we see today, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s and low 60s. Sunday morning low temperatures can get as low as 29 degrees, making for some very chilly starts to end the year. The new year starts off on a mild note Monday with highs reaching the mid 60s, but it comes along with some afternoon hit or miss showers that will be spread across the region. There is another chance at showers Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows in the upper 30s and 40s throughout the first week of the year.