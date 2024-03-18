Cold Tuesday morning start as showers move out and colder, drier air move into the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up on Monday morning, we are kicking off our work week with clouds and a few light rain showers around.

Rain moves out after lunch, and cooler, drier air from the north pushes into our area.

Temperatures drop quickly Monday into Tuesday with cooler, calmer, drier weather.

This will allow our Tuesday morning temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 30s! Brr!!

The heaters may not be done working for the season just yet!

Another cooler start is possible Wednesday with lows dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Otherwise, we can expect highs to be in the low 70s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday.

Sunshine will be around through midweek.