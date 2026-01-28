Cold Over The Weekend: Will There Be Snow?

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The short answer to this question, as of now, is that snow is unlikely for this weekend. However...

Abc 27

We will get some scattered showers on Friday evening. Temperatures at this time will be in the 50s and upper 40s, so it is very unlikely this will freeze over. What could provide some kind of winter precipitation is the moisture that wraps around the low itself after Friday. The air behind the low and the cold front will reinforce the arctic air for the entirety of the southeast.

Abc 27

The latest forecast models suggest the area of low pressure will be focused around Charleston and Savannah. This would keep the snow in areas like Augusta and Columbia. However, some models have suggested that the low could travel further south.

In this case, wrap-around moisture could freeze over, providing flurries for some of our Georgia counties. It really depends on what that low does, and models will likely change a few more times before this weekend. The bigger situation is how cold it will actually get for us.

Abc 27

Highs will plummet once more after the low passes over us. The closer the low is, the stronger the winds coming in will be, which will drop the wind chill into the 20s for Saturday afternoon and 30s for Sunday afternoon.

Abc 27

If that was not cold enough, the lows Saturday night into Sunday could be the coldest we have seen so far in January. These could possibly set a new record for cold for Sunday morning, which is currently 20° set in 1977.

Abc 27

The wind chill could be even more extreme than what we saw earlier this week. With strong gusts of at least 20 mph Sunday morning, the wind chill could reach single digits, if not even colder in some areas.

