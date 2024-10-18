Cold nights of pumpkin carving come to an end this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The temporary taste of winter comes to an end Friday. Highs jump to the mid to upper 70s.

Lots of sunshine will be around this weekend to enjoy!

If pumpkin carving is in your forecast, the warmer nights to do it would be early next week.

Highs slowly climb from the low 80s this weekend to the mid 80s next week. Lows quickly climb from the 40s to end the week to the mid 50s by late-weekend.

Drier air sticks around with no rainfall expectations through the next 7-day forecast.

A northerly wind becomes northeasterly, so we have a few clouds returning to the forecast early next week. Not expecting any rain out of these, but the air won't be as dry as it is Friday.