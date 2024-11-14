Cold front wrings out moisture Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances increase Thursday as a cold front moves west to east across our neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

We have one last 'sticky' start with high humidity and mild temperatures starting us out Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday only hold in the upper 70s as cold cover and rain help keep us cooler.

Some breezy conditions are possible at times, too.

As the cold front passes, we will see a lot of blue sky by Friday afternoon.

Friday's highs only top out in the low 70s!

Sunshine and highs in the 70s take us through the weekend and early next week.

Get this! We will even be waking up to the 40s most mornings this weekend! Maybe we can finally save some money by turning off the A/C!