Cold front set to bring more rainfall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Mother's Day!

The muggy conditions will stick around for a little while longer while we wait for the incoming cold front to push it all out.

The cold front will approach early Monday morning and allow for scattered shower and storm activity throughout the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will have the capability to become severe.

We have been placed in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather Monday with the main threats being gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

ABC 27 Convective Outlook Monday

Highs Monday will reach the mid 80s.

A low is expected to develop along the cold front allowing it to try and stall across the area. This will cause for showers to linger into Tuesday before we start to dry out and warm up come Wednesday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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