Cloudy skies continue for the next few days with rain showers entering the forecast tomorrow

ENTER DATELINE — Another cloudy afternoon is in store across the Big Bend and southern Georgia with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the region. Some parts of the Big Bend are seeing temperatures reach the 70 degree mark, and temperatures will remain mild throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall through the 60s and reach the upper 50s around sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will remain cloudy, with a few showers possible after midnight.

Tomorrow will begin on the cloudy side yet again, with the chance for showers increasing throughout the day. This is due to an upper-level low pressure system moving into the region, which will up our rain chances through midweek. Daytime temperatures will remain below-average due to extensive cloud cover and showers from time to time. Highs will reach the upper 60s throughout the region tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday brings the greatest chance of rain with nearly 60% of the region picking up some rain accumulation. Rain coverage continues into the day on Thursday with highs creeping back up into the 70s. Friday will see skies dry out with some partial clearing, bringing some sunshine back into the forecast. This upcoming weekend will remain on the dry side with temperatures rising into the mid 70s.