Cloudy and rainy conditions continue to start the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered activity will continue to be seen through sunset Sunday, but will eventually diminish overnight leaving cloudy skies.

Overnight lows will be in the 70s and muggy.

Monday is going to be a very similar story as Sunday as we continue to have a strong wind out of the east, ample amounts of moisture and the same weather set up lingering.

Highs will stay in the mid 80s due to the cloud cover and rain throughout the day.

Come mid week, ridging builds across the area which will help lower rain chances leaving us in another fairly dry pattern.

A weak cold front will push through towards the end of the week with not too much rain ahead of it and overnight lows back in the mid to upper 60s behind it.

