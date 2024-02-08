Clouds slowly build in but warmer temperatures fill in with them

Watch Now
Posted at 5:45 AM, Feb 08, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are warming over the next few days!

The northerly wind keeping us drier and cooler is out and air from the south/southeast will fill in across our area.

This will bring moisture to our atmosphere, but also warmer weather.

What this means for your end-of-the-week forecast: partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s!

Rain chances hold off until Sunday.

A low pressure system will move in during the late-weekend hours. This brings isolated storm activity on Sunday. Most of these will hold to our western counties closer to the tri-state area and southwest side of the Big Bend.

Widespread rain and storm chances are in the forecast for Monday.

