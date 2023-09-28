Clouds slowly break apart, sunglass out for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I don't know about you, but my dogs are a big fan of the cooler weather and overcast skies.

It means we can go on longer walks, especially with my older dog, Cooper.

Highs Thursday only top out in the low 80s with overcast skies expected to hover overhead for most of the day.

Rain chances stay very limited to coastline communities, and even then, rain chances will be spotty.

Cloud cover breaks apart on Friday.

By the weekend, most of us will be bringing the sunglasses back out.

Highs as the clouds break apart for the end of the week and weekend will be warmer.

We will top out in the mid to upper 80s those days.

Rain chances stay almost non-existent through midweek of next week, too.