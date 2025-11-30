Cloud cover ahead of much needed rain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cloud cover will continue to build as we move throughout the night Sunday with the first showers arriving as early as 4-5 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures Sunday night will only fall into the mid to upper 50s with highs Monday staying in the low 70s due to the cloud cover.

As a weak low pressure system approaches, we are set to receive some much needed rain!

As of right now, the bulk of the shower activity will move through late Monday into early Tuesday, but the first few showers could arrive early Monday evening.

Anywhere from 0.75-1.5" of rainfall is possible for isolated neighborhoods as some could get heavy downpours. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Behind the rain though, more dry air and cooler temperatures with highs in the low 60s Wednesday and overnight lows back in the 30s and 40s.

Happy last day of hurricane season!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.