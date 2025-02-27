Clouds fill in Thursday but blue skies are back Friday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting off our Thursday morning with fog in some of our neighborhoods.

Patchy, dense fog could limit visibility down to a mile or less at times!

Clouds fill in overhead Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that moves through Thursday night.

Highs still climb to the upper 70s despite the cloud cover.

The cold front will slide from the west to east throughout our neighborhoods during the afternoon and evening.

This cold front's pass will help squeeze out a very isolated shower, but we are not expecting anything too widespread.

Sunshine returns for our weekend with highs holding in the 70s!