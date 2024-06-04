Clouds build on the horizon Tuesday as spotty storms appear in afternoon hours

Watch Now
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 04, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty storms start to pop up on radar in the afternoon Tuesday.

Some of them could contain some small hail and gusty wind at times.

Highs still climb to the low 90s. Some areas under storms will cool off quickly though.

Wednesday, less of us get storms, but we still have an isolated chance of a spotty shower later in the afternoon.

Thursday scattered storms are more likely. Just about half of us get storms Thursday afternoon. A front will move moving through prompting the more widespread activity.

By the weekend, rain moves out, sunshine moves in, and we will be doing our weekend chores outdoors with MUCH drier air around!

