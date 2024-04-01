Climate Prediction Center releases Spring Outlook for temperatures and precipitation trends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Climate Prediction Center has released the Spring Outlook which shows the likelihood of temperature and precipitation trends.

Remember, these are based on likelihoods- NOT how much of a change is expected. Darker colors mean a higher confidence of warmer or higher precipitation than average- even if that is just by 1-degree or 1-inch. No color means temperature and precipitation trends could go either way.

Our neighborhoods are under the higher likelihood region of warmer than average temperatures and higher than average moisture amounts.

This is an average over April, May, and June. Day-to-day forecasts are still under meteorological trends. The averages (over the three month period) add up for the climate aspect.

Right now, we are under El Nino conditions with a ENSO neutral trend April through June.

There is a 62% chance of La Nina then forming. These all plays to our weather locally and to what we can expect for hurricane season.

The trends for our 3-month/Spring outlook from the CPC look to hold between El Nino pattern trends and La Nina which is what we could expect in an ENSO neutral phase.

First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch also talked with CPC at a FSU event recently. Click here for that article.